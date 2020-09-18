Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of his honorary CBE by Queen Elizabeth II.

The disgraced movie producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.

And on Friday (18.09.20) he had the honour of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) removed following his conviction.

A statement in The London Gazette newspaper said: ''The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division and the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.''

Weinstein was honoured by the monarch for his services to the film industry in 2004, but the decision to remove the accolade was made at a recent meeting of the Honours Forfeiture Committee.

The group meets when required to decide whether recipients are guilty of behaviour ''deemed to bring the honours system into disrepute''.

Weinstein, 68, was sentenced to jail following dozens of allegations from women who claimed he abused or harassed them, after initial accusations were published in the New York Times newspaper in 2017, prompting others to come forward.

The removal of Weinstein's CBE follows the rescinding of the Fellowship he received from the British Film Institute (BFI) in 2002, which he was stripped of in 2017.

The former head of Miramax and The Weinstein Company faces further criminal charges in Los Angeles, although extradition proceedings have been put back until December due to the coronavirus pandemic.