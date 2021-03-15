On a night that was dominated by winning women Harry Styles waved the flag for both the men and the United Kingdom as he took home the coveted Best Pop Solo performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards in LA. The charming and charismatic vocalist not only took home an award, he also opened the spectacular show.
Harry Styles won his Grammy for the ridiculously infectious song 'Watermelon Sugar', and it was that song that Styles performed on the night. In front of a very limited, socially distanced audience at The Staples Centre in Los Angeles, Harry Styles took to the stage in a black suit and extremely long feather boa.(Cruella would have been proud)
The former One-D star, now more than firmly established as a solo performer, sang the song lifted from his Grammy Nominated album 'Fine Line', an album that also contains the huge hits, 'Golden' and 'Adore You'. Whilst the album may have lost out in the end to fellow Brit Dua Lipa, the lead track from it, 'Watermelon Sugar' was a worthy winner. Styles beat Justin Bieber's 'Yummy', Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now', Doja Cat's 'Say So' and even Taylor Swift's 'Cardigan' to pick up the award.
Harry Styles follows in the footsteps of former winners Lizzo, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran in taking the title of Best Pop Solo and caps off an extremely successful eighteen months in doing so. 'Watermelon Sugar' alone has been streamed more than 1.1 Billion times on Spotify!
Performing on a blackened stage Harry Styles gave a standout performance of his signature song ensuring that the night got off to a winning start. And, In winning the award Harry Styles became the first One Direction winner of a Grammy Award.
