Harry Styles welcomed in 2021 by premiering a new song and video for 'Treat People With Kindness'. The former One Direction star follows up his huge hits 'Golden' and 'Watermelon Sugar' with another incredibly infectious tune that's sure to kick off the new year with a bang.
Harry's latest track is a real show tune, even without the video, littered throughout with soaring harmonies and angelic backing vocals. The seemingly uncomplicated song is an upbeat slice of positivity, full of energy and feel good vibes. 'Treat People With Kindness' is a track you could imagine hearing at the end of an elaborate musical theatre production where the ensemble all come together for the final, show stopping song. It's bursting with razzmatazz and impossible to ignore, it'll be playing back in your head long after it's finished.
If the song weren't enough on it's own the cinematic video further enhances it. After taking us for a drive and a run around the Amalfi coast in his video for 'Golden' Styles now takes us back in time to the roaring twenties for his latest release. The chicly shot video for 'Treat People With Kindness' is filmed entirely in black and white and captures the essence of the song completely.
In an Art Deco club Styles performs his song and dance routine, dressed in a glittery double breasted jacket, argyle jumper, white oxford baggies and over sized bow tie. Looking every bit as dapper as his surroundings are lavish Harry is the embodiment of a Vaudevillian entertainer.
As Harry continues his performance the club's owner, none other than Phoebe Waller-Bridge, makes her way down, Martini in hand, towards the stage to catch the second half. Waller-Bridge looks stunning in her matching jacket, sparkling argyle sweater and wing collar shirt. Her superbly choreographed entrance is a scene stealer and the ensuing dance routine the pair perform is just sublime.
This is Phoebe Waller-Bridge's second foray into the musical arena within a month having directed Normal People's Paul Mescal in the Phoebe Bridgers monochrome video, 'Savior Complex'. At this rate the incredibly talented actor, director, writer and producer will have an album out by the year end! For now let's just appreciate what an inspired choice she was to co-star alongside Harry Styles in the video for his latest track, 'Treat People With Kindness'.
