Harry Styles' patchwork JW Anderson cardigan is set to be immortalised at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker's knitwear sparked the viral TikTok challenge #HarryStylesCardigan after fans saw pictures of the pop star wearing it to rehearsals for his appearance on the 'Today' show in February.

And now the museum has requested the DIY piece for their permanent collection as an example of how the fashion world is adapting to become more eco-friendly.

JW Anderson owner Jonathan Anderson even shared a pattern for the multi-coloured knit after it sparked a frenzy online.

He announced on Instagram in July "A gift from Jonathan to all our TikTok Cardigan fans: “I am so impressed and incredibly humbled by this trend and everyone knitting the cardigan. I really wanted to show our appreciation so we are sharing the pattern with everyone. Keep it up!” x – Jonathan @jonathan.anderson

Pattern available for download at link in bio. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Harry was just named the first-ever male celebrity to top Lyst’s Power Dressers list.

The 26-year-old singer - who recently rocked a ball gown in Vogue magazine - came out on top in the annual 'Year in Fashion 2020' report, which records the biggest fashion moments, influential celebrities and brands of the year.

The One Direction star is joined by Beyoncé, Kim Namjoon (RM) of BTS, American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rapper Travis Scott, 'Normal People' hunk Paul Mescal, pop megastar Lizzo, social media star Charli D’Amelio, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge and Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni in the global fashion shopping platform's top 10.

Lyst used 100 million search, sales and social media metrics from the site to land the results.

And they found that after Harry released his latest single, 'Golden', searches for blue and turquoise blazers, similar to his in the music video, increased 52 per cent on Lyst, while searches for yellow bucket hats like the one he wore spiked by 92 per cent.

That's not all, the JW Anderson cardigan saw searches for the piece soar by 166 per cent.