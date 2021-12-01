Harry Styles’ JW Anderson cardigan has been made into an NFT.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker’s iconic colourful patchwork knitwear- which will set you back $1,890 - has been made into a Non Fungible Token, a method of using blockchain to sell digital art.

The 27-year-old singer’s jumper - which went viral on TikTok after he donned it perform on 'Today' - is being made into a digital asset with the help of Xydrobe, who bill themselves as “the first NFT auction platform to sell hyper-realistic digital collectibles of internationally renowned designs across fashion and luxury goods.”

Neil Lloyd-Malcolm, a founder of the auction platform, gave an insight to WWD about how they “presented” the idea to the cardigan’s creator Jonathan Anderson, who spent more than 300 hours making it.

He said: "We presented this project to JW Anderson every single week, and ensured that every little stitch was as it is [on the original].”

The designer’s recycled garment was also requested by London’s Victoria & Albert Museum to be put on display and Jonathan shared the pattern following it becoming a internet sensation.

He wrote on Instagram: "A gift from Jonathan to all our TikTok Cardigan fans: “I am so impressed and incredibly humbled by this trend and everyone knitting the cardigan. I really wanted to show our appreciation so we are sharing the pattern with everyone. Keep it up!”

The future NFT owner will not be able to rock the cardigan in real life but according to reports, the Xydrobe will be able to depict the successful bidder “wearing it” virtually.

This move is thought not be exclusively to items worn by the former ‘One Direction’ member as Tina Turner’s iconic Versace gown is being tipped to be sold in NFT form at Art Basel in Miami. Other celebrities who have dipped their toe into the blossoming industry include Martha Stewart, Emily Ratajkowski and Lil Nas X.