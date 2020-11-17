Harry Styles and Beyonce have made Lyst's 2020 Power Dressers list.
Harry Styles is the first-ever male celebrity to top Lyst’s 2020 Power Dressers list.
The 26-year-old singer - who recently rocked a dress in Vogue magazine - came out on top in the annual 'Year in Fashion 2020' report, which records the biggest fashion moments, influential celebrities and brands of the year.
The One Direction star is joined by Beyoncé, Kim Namjoon (RM) of BTS, American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rapper Travis Scott, 'Normal People' hunk Paul Mescal, pop megastar Lizzo, social media star Charli D’Amelio, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge and Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni in the global fashion shopping platform's top 10.
Lyst used 100 million search, sales and social media metrics from the site to land the results.
And they found that after Harry released his latest single, 'Golden', searches for blue and turquoise blazers, similar to his in the music video, increased 52 per cent on Lyst, while searches for yellow bucket hats like the one he wore spiked by 92 per cent.
That's not all, the JW Anderson cardigan he donned also saw the #HarryStylesCardigan challenge go viral on TikTok, and saw searches for the piece soar by 166 per cent for a week in June.
As for Beyoncé, following the release of her film and visual album, 'Black Is King’, last July, searches for French designer Marine Serre increased by a massive 426 per cent, with more than 3,000 people looking for the crescent moon bodysuit the singer and her dancers wore.
RM, meanwhile, made the list after he wore a white turtleneck and jacket, with a spike of 67 per cent for similar items.
And when the South Korean boy band performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in August wearing Gucci head-to-toe, searches for the high-end brand's ties and three-piece suits rocketed.
To read the full report on Lyst head to www.lyst.co.uk/year-in-fashion-2020
