Harry Styles is set to read a bedtime story for users of a meditation app.

The 26-year-old singer has leant his voice to a soothing bedtime story for meditation app Calm, which will be released on Wednesday (08.07.20) to help users relax before drifting off to sleep.

Calm announced the news on Twitter with a video showing dozens of tweets from people who have requested Harry's presence on the app.

They wrote alongside the video: ''Wednesday. #DreamWithHarry (sic)''

Harry will read a story titled 'Dream with Me', as part of the Calm app's Sleep Stories series, which has previously featured stories read by the likes of Nick Offerman, Lucy Liu, Stephen Fry, and Matthew McConaughey.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker is believed to have recorded the voiceover for the story from the California property he's been staying in with his friends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry recently revealed he's been doing ''whatever'' amid the health crisis, as the friends he's staying with have ''real jobs'', meaning they've still been going to work despite lockdown measures.

He said: ''I'm with people who have real jobs, so they're working ... which leaves me with not a real job, doing kind of whatever. I'm reading a lot, doing a lot of writing, trying to exercise, trying to be outside. And then we kind of all get together in the evening and watch a film.''

The singer had previously said he is stranded in the US because the current coronavirus pandemic - which has halted most flights around the world - meant he couldn't get back to the UK before the lockdown started in March.

Speaking in April, he said: ''I'm actually in California, I got stuck. I was supposed to be coming home then it all got a bit sketchy with the flights.''