Harry Styles says his beauty brand Pleasing will be "so much more than nail polish".

The 'Adore You' hitmaker has just unveiled his new venture, starting out with a range of nail and eye gel products, but he has revealed he has many other ideas in the pipeline for what started out as a "fun little project".

Speaking to the 2021 winter issue of Dazed - of which he is the cover star - Harry teased: "It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for.

“Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’

“It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish.”

And the 27-year-old pop star-and-actor - who shot to fame as a member of One Direction - explained how Pleasing is about giving his fans a "moment of joy".

He said: “I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, ‘Oh, I’m never gonna forget this.’

“It’s always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”

In May, it was revealed the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer - who is often spotted in Pleasing-branded hoodies - had filed documents for his new venture.

'Styles, Harry Edward' was listed as director of the company alongside his former assistant Emma Spring, and the "nature of business" was described as “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics”.