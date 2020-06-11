Harry Styles has postponed the North America leg of 'Love On Tour'.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker has been forced to reschedule the shows until next summer, with the run now set to kick off on August 14 and wrap on October 31, 2021, due to the ''ongoing threat from Covid-19''.

During his time off the road, the 26-year-old pop star has vowed to use his time to ''listen and educate'' himself on ''how'' he can ''help more in the fight for justice and equal rights'', following the death of George Floyd and the global Black Lives Matter protests, and he's urged his fans to do the same.

In a statement shared on social media, Harry said: ''This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America.

''However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer.

''The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority.

''I can't wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it's safe to do so. ''We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world.

''I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future.

''I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H (sic)''

The North America shows being rescheduled comes after Harry's European shows were also pushed back.

Meanwhile, fans might not have long to wait for new music from the One Direction star, as he's been using his time in self-isolation to pen a lot of new material.

He said recently: ''I've been writing so much. I think a lot of powerful music is going to come from that because ultimately you have people who have a need to express themselves through music and writing and film and so many different ways, who are now having a lot of extra time with no distractions ... It gives you an ability to have almost a bird's eye view of the world and your life.''

Head to hstyles.co.uk for the full list of rescheduled dates.