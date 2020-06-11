Harry Styles has pushed back the North America dates for 'Love On Tour' until summer 2021, due to the ''ongoing threat from Covid-19''.
Harry Styles has postponed the North America leg of 'Love On Tour'.
The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker has been forced to reschedule the shows until next summer, with the run now set to kick off on August 14 and wrap on October 31, 2021, due to the ''ongoing threat from Covid-19''.
During his time off the road, the 26-year-old pop star has vowed to use his time to ''listen and educate'' himself on ''how'' he can ''help more in the fight for justice and equal rights'', following the death of George Floyd and the global Black Lives Matter protests, and he's urged his fans to do the same.
In a statement shared on social media, Harry said: ''This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America.
''However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer.
''The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority.
''I can't wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it's safe to do so. ''We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world.
''I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future.
''I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H (sic)''
The North America shows being rescheduled comes after Harry's European shows were also pushed back.
Meanwhile, fans might not have long to wait for new music from the One Direction star, as he's been using his time in self-isolation to pen a lot of new material.
He said recently: ''I've been writing so much. I think a lot of powerful music is going to come from that because ultimately you have people who have a need to express themselves through music and writing and film and so many different ways, who are now having a lot of extra time with no distractions ... It gives you an ability to have almost a bird's eye view of the world and your life.''
Head to hstyles.co.uk for the full list of rescheduled dates.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...