Harry Styles has narrated a new Sleep Story for the Calm meditation app.

The 26-year-old singer and actor will lull listeners to sleep as he reads the story 'Dream with Me', which is available on the meditation and sleep app from Wednesday (08.07.20).

Harry - who invested in Calm's Series A funding in 2018 - said: ''Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I'm at home, in the studio, or out on the road. Rest and recovery is as important as doing the work. Finding a balance has been endlessly beneficial to both my physical and mental health. It's changed my life. I'm so happy to be collaborating with Calm at a time when the world needs all the healing it can get. Treat people with kindness.''

Michael Acton Smith, Calm co-founder and co-CEO said: ''Harry's voice usually electrifies audiences around the world but his unique Sleep Story will help millions of people drift off to dreamland every night. His mellifluous voice is the perfect tonic to calm a racing mind.''

He added: '''Dream With Me' is a 35-minute Sleep Story that mixes music, magic, lilting lullaby and Harry's distinctive voice. It was produced by a big team at Calm and written by Steve Cleverley with music by Sanj Sen.''

With this new Sleep Story, Harry joins stars including LeBron James, Laura Dern, Matthew McConaughey, Kelly Rowland and Lucy Liu, who have previously created content for Calm.

Meanwhile, Harry has been open about his own wellbeing journey in the past, revealing he has a therapist in Los Angeles.

He said: ''We call sometimes. It's much easier to have just one person who is a vessel and who I can tell everything to. If I have two people, I think it could be confusing for me.''

And he is also a big fan of meditation, explaining: ''I think meditation has helped with worrying about the future less, and the past less. It's not always the easiest to go in a room and say, 'I made a mistake and it made me feel like this, and then I cried a bunch.' But that moment where you really let yourself be in that zone of being vulnerable, you reach this feeling of openness. That's when you feel like, 'Oh, I'm living, man.'''