Harry Styles has been named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year.

The 'Golden' singer has been recognised by the prestigious publication in their fourth annual list of honourees for their Hitmakers issue for having two of the biggest hits of 2020 with 'Adore You' and 'Watermelon Sugar' from his acclaimed album 'Fine Line'.

Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi has been crowned Songwriter of the Year and The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' has been honoured for having the Hook of the Year.

Variety‘s Shirley Halperin said: “This year has been a game-changer for the music business, but the industry has persevered, with artists, creators and executives releasing and promoting new songs under incredibly challenging circumstances.

“Our Hitmakers issue and video program celebrates those artists and the people behind the scenes who are making sure the music gets heard. A heartfelt congratulations to all on this tremendous accomplishment.”

The Hitmakers issue will be available from December 2, with an exclusive interview with Harry.

On December 3, the Hitmakers virtual event will take place, with more honourees set to be unveiled in due course.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the One Direction star has invested in a new live music arena.

The 26-year-old singer is "proud and excited" to also be helping with the design and development of Co-op Live, a £350 million venue, which will have a capacity of 23,500 when it opens within Manchester City Football Club's Etihad Campus in 2023.

Harry - who is from nearby Cheshire - said: "Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn't be happier being involved in this project.

"It very much feels like coming home.

"I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings, to the contribution it will make to the city, and, most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It's just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow."