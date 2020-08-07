Harry Styles has made more than £50 million since launching his solo career.

The former One Direction singer has seen his fortunes swell in the last three years, with Erskine Records, which holds earnings from his music sales, showing assets of £24.7 million.

In addition, his world tours have brought in another £21.8 million, his company Erskine Touring shows, while HSA Publishing has assets worth over £3.4 million.

And according to The Sun newspaper, the staggering sums don't include the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's earnings from his debut movie role in 2017's 'Dunkirk', or sales revenue from his second album 'Fine Line', which was only released last December.

However, Harry's earnings from this year are likely to be lower as his 'Love On Tour' concert series was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Harry paid tribute to his Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and former bandmate Zayn Malik as One Direction - who went on hiatus in 2016 - celebrated their 10th anniversary and admitted he'd be ''forever thankful'' for their time together.

Harry shared a picture of all five members of the group hugging and tweeted: ''I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last ten years. I've seen things and places that I'd only ever dreamt of when I was growing up.

''I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you've given along the way.

''And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can't believe it's been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything.

''And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn't be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here's to ten. H (sic).''