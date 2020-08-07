Harry Styles' solo career has seen him earn more than £50 million over the last three years.
Harry Styles has made more than £50 million since launching his solo career.
The former One Direction singer has seen his fortunes swell in the last three years, with Erskine Records, which holds earnings from his music sales, showing assets of £24.7 million.
In addition, his world tours have brought in another £21.8 million, his company Erskine Touring shows, while HSA Publishing has assets worth over £3.4 million.
And according to The Sun newspaper, the staggering sums don't include the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's earnings from his debut movie role in 2017's 'Dunkirk', or sales revenue from his second album 'Fine Line', which was only released last December.
However, Harry's earnings from this year are likely to be lower as his 'Love On Tour' concert series was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, Harry paid tribute to his Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and former bandmate Zayn Malik as One Direction - who went on hiatus in 2016 - celebrated their 10th anniversary and admitted he'd be ''forever thankful'' for their time together.
Harry shared a picture of all five members of the group hugging and tweeted: ''I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last ten years. I've seen things and places that I'd only ever dreamt of when I was growing up.
''I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you've given along the way.
''And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can't believe it's been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything.
''And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn't be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here's to ten. H (sic).''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...