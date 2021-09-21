Harry Styles has won his first Ivor Novello award.

The 27-year-old singer was recognised for 'Adore You' - which was co-written with Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon - in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work Category, which is based on performance data collected by the royalties organisation, at a ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Tuesday (21.09.21).

And the former One Direction singer wasn't the only first-time winner at the ceremony, as a total of 70% of awards went to new honourees.

Lianne La Havas' self-titled third album, which she wrote with Matthew Hales, named Best Album, and Celeste and her writing partner Jamie Hartman were honoured with Songwriter of the Year.

Dave and producer Fraser T. Smith won Best Contemporary Song for 'Children of the Internet', which was performed by Future Utopia ft. Dave and Es Devlin, and Best Song Music and Lyrically went to Obongjayar and Barney Lister for 'God's Own Children'.

The Rising Star award with Apple Music was presented to Willow Kayne, with the 20-year-old artist receiving a year-long mentorship from Apple Music leaders and Ivors Academy member Nile Rodgers.

The Chic frontman hailed Willow a "genuine star in the making."

Best Original Film Score went to Blanck Mass for 'Calm with Horses', while 'Devs' scooped the Best Television Soundtrack accolade for Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury and The Insects, and Gareth Coker took Best Original Video Game Score for 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps'.

The Classical Music Award went to Mark-Anthony Turnage.

Bon Jovi's Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora were honoured with the Special International Award with Apple Music in recognition of their 30-year musical partnership, while Goldfrapp duo Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory received the Ivors Inspiration Award, and Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith won Outstanding Song Collection, and Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory were recognised with the Ivors inspiration award for their work as the duo Goldfrapp.

Ivors awards committee chair Shaznay Lewis said each winner "brings joy to so many and creates the soundtrack to our lives."

She added: "As well as being astounded by their achievements, I would like to thank every winner and nominee for creating the most wonderful and era-defining music.”

The full list of Ivor Novello 2021 winners:

Best Album:

'Lianne La Havas' - Lianne La Havas

Best Contemporary Song:

'Children of the Internet' - Future Utopia feat. Dave & Es Devlin

Best Original Film Score:

'Calm With Horses'

Best Original Video Game Score:

'Ori and The Will of the Wisps'

Best Song Musically and Lyrically:

'God's Own Children'

Best Television Soundtrack:

'Devs'

PRS for Music Most Performed Work:

'Adore You' - Harry Styles

Songwriter of the Year:

Celeste and Jamie Hartman