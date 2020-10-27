Harry Styles feels like he is "coming home" after investing in a new live music arena.

The 26-year-old singer is "proud and excited" to also be helping with the design and development of Co-op Live, a £350 million venue, which will have a capacity of 23,500 when it opens within Manchester City Football Club's Etihad Campus in 2023.

Harry - who is from nearby Cheshire - said: "Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn't be happier being involved in this project.

"It very much feels like coming home.

"I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings, to the contribution it will make to the city, and, most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It's just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow."

American entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG), who are building the arena, promised the 'Golden' singer will be "actively involved in the development of the project", and that his "advice and consultation is going to be invaluable".

Harry told the Financial Times of his involvement: "Obviously I’m not an expert architecturally, in terms of building an arena.

“I guess the weight of my involvement falls into the idea of what you want backstage as an artist. People operate in different ways after a show. Some people like a quiet space, some people like a place where you can invite all your friends.”

The former One Direction star - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' and had his first audition for the show in Manchester in 2010 - joked he has "come full circle" with the development because of his first job as a teenager.

He said: "It feels like full circle for me to be doing this. My first job was with the Co-op, it was delivering papers for them."