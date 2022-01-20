Harry Styles' Australian and New Zealand leg of his 'Love On Tour' run has been axed.

The 'Golden' singer has been forced to abandon his shows Down Under this year, which were originally set to take place back in November 2020, before being postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from Live Nation in Australia read: “Due to the continuing challenges for international touring, the Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022.

“The current arena tour will be cancelled whilst we work towards a new tour, with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly.”

In a message to his fans, the One Direction star added: “To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe it’s been four years. I can’t wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you.”

The 27-year-old pop star is however set to hit up 32 cities across the UK, Europe and South America this year.

Harry is also set to play his first-ever stadium shows, including London's Wembley Stadium on June 18.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America. “I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H.”

The run kicks off on June 11 in Glasgow, before heading to Manchester, London and Dublin, and going across the Channel to Europe. The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker will then head to Latin America.

Harry has a bunch of special guests joining him, including Mitski in the UK, Arlo Parks in Dublin, Wolf Alice on some European dates, and Koffee in South America.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on January 28 from 9am via Live Nation.

Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' dates:

JUNE 2022

11 – Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, UK (new show)

15 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, UK (new show)

18 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (new show)

22 – Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland (new show)

26 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany (new show)

29 – Tele2 Arena, Stockholm, Sweden (new show)

JULY 2022

1 – Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway (new show)

3 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

7 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

9 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

13 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

15 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

18 – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

20 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

22 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

25 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

26 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

29 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

31 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

NOVEMBER 2022

20 – Arena FVG, Guadalajara, México

22 – Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, México

25 – Foro Sol, Mexico City, México

27 – Parque Salitre Mágico, Bogotá, Colombia

29 – Jockey Club, Lima, Peru

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida, Santiago, Chile

3 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

6 – Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil

8 – Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

10 – Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Curitiba, Brazil