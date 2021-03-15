Harry Styles wanted to honour English individualism with his "eccentric" Grammy Awards outfits.
The 27-year-old singer donned two Gucci looks for the event, a green and yellow checked tweed jacket and tartan sweater teamed with a lilac feather boa for the red carpet and ceremony, and a black leather cropped jacked and matching trousers, with a mint green feather boa and no shirt for his show-opening performance of 'Watermelon Sugar'.
His stylist, Harry Lambert, explained the former One Direction singer wanted to honour the tradition of English invidualism.
He told Vogue.com: "This is Harry’s first Grammys, and so we wanted to do something that felt British and eccentric.
“A little bit rock ‘n’ roll and a little bit camp. I hope we did this with the mix of the tweed and the boa, [which is] Britishness, rock’n’roll, and camp all rolled into one.”
And although the two outfits "felt polar opposites", there was deliberate similarities between them.
Lambert said: " “It was also important to us all that the silhouette for the stage was the same as the red carpet but that the actual looks felt polar opposites.
“One being patterned and vibrant and the other being more slick and sexy.”
The 'Adore You' singer has donned retro, colourful outfits throughout his 'Fine Line' album campaign, so deliberately opted for a "darker" look on stage to signify the end of an era.
His stylist explained: “I think people could assume that, as he is performing his single ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ his look will reflect the music video.
“We wanted to twist that on its head and go for something darker, sexier, and more unexpected.
“I don’t feel that anyone has seen Harry dress like this before, so the Grammys felt the perfect moment to do this.
"[It is] a sort of full stop after the promotion of the 'Fine Line' album campaign. For stage, it’s sexy, minimal, a bit eccentric but still fun.”
