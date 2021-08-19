'Sign of the Times' hitmaker Harry Styles is reportedly "quite a way off" releasing new material after delays due to the pandemic.
Harry Styles reportedly has no plans to release new music in 2021.
The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker - whose self-titled debut solo album dropped in 2017 with 'Fine Line' coming out two years later - is said to be "quite a way off" releasing new material.
An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Harry has spent time working on music which will likely be for his third album. But it’s not finished and it is still quite a way off.
“He was expecting to be on tour for most of last year and that would have given him time to write the album this year, but things haven’t worked out that way.
“Harry ended up doing his two films, 'Don’t Worry Darling' and 'The Policeman', almost back-to-back earlier this year and now he is in rehearsals for the US leg of his tour, which will take him to the end of 2021."
It's said the former One Direction star is focused on his upcoming live shows, and it could be "next year at the earliest" before he releases another LP.
The source added: "Right now he wants to focus on making those shows the best they can be and then he can figure out the rest from there.
“His label is obviously keen to put out another record but that won’t be until next year at the earliest, judging by how things look at the moment.”
Once Harry does start working on more music, he could already have one potential collaboration lined up after Lorde revealed she'd like to work him the 27-year-old star.
Asked which artists she'd enjoy teaming up with, she said: "I kinda want to talk to Harry Styles."
