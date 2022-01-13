Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will headline this year's Coachella festival.

The spectacle, fully titled the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will return across two weekends, April 15th to 17th and April 22nd to 24th, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One Direction star Harry will headline both Fridays, on April 15th and 22nd, and Billie will be the main act on the Saturdays (April 16th and 23rd).

Kanye - who is officially on the bill as Ye, his legal name - will close both weekends on Sunday 17th and 24th.

Other artists who will perform at the festival include Lil Baby, Big Sean, and Black Coffee, who will play on the two Fridays.

Before Billie takes to the stage for her shows, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, and Koffee will perform.

Acts on the Sundays include Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, Karol G, Fatboy Slim, Maneskin, and Duke Dumont.

Swedish House Mafia will also return to the festival.

The official announcement comes after Kanye and Billie were rumoured to be performing at the music extravaganza.

Billie previously performed on a smaller stage in 2019, and 'Stronger' hitmaker Kanye was said to have been asked to perform in 2019, but dropped out.

In October, Coachella reversed its requirement for attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It now states on their website that a negative test or vaccination is required.

Under the Health & Safety Rules section, it reads: "Our current entry policy for Coachella allows for negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination."