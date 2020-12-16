Harry Styles has postponed his 2021 UK and European tour "until further notice" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker was originally set to play the shows in April, but he then pushed the dates back until next February and March.

And now Harry has taken to Twitter to update his fans to let them know the gigs will no longer go ahead as planned, however, he will let them know as soon as it's possible to reschedule them when it's safe to do so.

Harry tweeted: "Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone my UK and European shows planned for Feb/March 2021 until further notice.

I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Treat people with kindness."

The 'Golden' singer was due to play in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand this year, but because of the ongoing threat of the virus around the globe, the dates were cancelled.

In an update in September, Harry tweeted "Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice.

I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so."

The 'Love On Tour' run was due to kick off on September 29 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

Before heading to Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, New Zealand and Australia.

Harry had already rescheduled the 'North America' leg of the tour until next summer, with the run now set to kick off on August 14 and wrap on October 31, 2021.