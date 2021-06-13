Harrison Ford is undertaking a gruelling exercise regime for 'Indiana Jones 5'.

The 78-year-old actor is currently filming the latest movie in the franchise in the UK and Harrison has is walking, cycling up to 40 miles a day and eating energy bars to keep in shape for the 11-hour night-time filming.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "It’s incredible. He seems to live a very strict routine. You can set your watch by the things he does at the same time every day.

“It’s clockwork, very regimented. It’s wake up, lunch, a very long bike ride, then he’s at the film set from 6pm.

“He then arrives back at the hotel around 5am. That exercise and work regime would be punishment for a man half his age. It’s real dedication.”

Harrison has been filming the new movie at Bamburgh Castle, near Newcastle.

The film co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

Meanwhile, Harrison delighted locals in Grosmont, near Whitby, when he went for a costume fitting and took a stroll around town dressed as Indiana Jones.

One source said: "He had to make sure he was comfortable in it so he went for a little walk around.

"It was quite bizarre. He just walked around the village for 15 minutes in costume saying hello to the locals. He stopped off and said hello to the landlord of the pub."