Harrison Ford has injured his shoulder rehearsing a fight scene for 'INDIANA JONES 5', which is being filmed at Pinewood Studios in the UK.
The 78-year-old actor had been working out the choregraphed battle as the titular daredevil archaeologist when the injury occurred, but although he required medical attention and will need a period of recuperation shooting on the blockbuster will not stop and will instead be "reconfigured" so it can continue at Pinewood Studios in the UK.
A statement released by Disney - who acquired the rights to the character in its the purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 - said: "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."
Ahead of filming the action flick, Harrison undertook a gruelling exercise regime comprised of walking and cycling up to 40 miles a day.
'Indiana Jones 5' is being directed by James Mangold, with long-time franchise director Steven Spielberg taking on a producer role along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' writer Jonathan Kasdan was recently hired as script editor following the departure of original screenwriter David Koepp, who penned the plot for 2008’s 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull', following in the footsteps of his father Lawrence Kasdan who wrote the first movie in the franchise, 1981's 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.
