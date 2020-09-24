Harrison Ford was ordered to take a training course following his improper runway crossing in April.

The 'Star Wars' actor ran into trouble earlier this year when he was told to hold short of the runway at Hawthorne Airport in California because another aircraft was practicing touch-and-go landings there, but he still crossed and taxied to the other end after mishearing his instructions.

And following an investigation into the incident by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Harrison had his name cleared of any wrongdoing, on the basis that he agreed to take a special training course to help him brush up on his runway knowledge.

According to TMZ, Harrison was required to take a ''remedial runway incursion training course,'' and when he successfully completed it, the FAA closed the book on his case with no additional action.

The 78-year-old actor alarmed the tower operator at the time of his mishap, after they told him to ''hold short'' of his landing because of ''traffic on the runway''.

However, the 'Indiana Jones' actor accelerated onto the runway and began crossing, with the operator angrily saying the veteran pilot had ignored his instructions.

Harrison profusely apologised and said he thought he was told he had been cleared to cross the runway.

There was no danger of the aircrafts crashing because the other plane was 3,600 feet away from Harrison's when it hit the runway and was up in the air again long before reaching the area where the actor was.

A spokesperson for the actor said: ''Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC.

''He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologised to ATC for the error. The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency of the aircraft.''