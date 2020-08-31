Harrison Ford has remembered Chadwick Boseman as an ''inspiration'' and a ''hero''.

The iconic actor tragically passed away last week at the age of 43 after a secret battle with colon cancer, and Harrison - who co-starred with Chadwick in the 2013 movie '42' - has paid tribute to the ''compelling'' star.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, he said: ''Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play. His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told.

''He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed.''

Harrison's tribute comes as messages from Hollywood poured in over the weekend following the news of the 'Black Panther' star's death.

Ryan Coogler - who directed the Marvel movie - described Chadwick as a ''caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride'' in his tribute, which was issued in the form of a lengthy statement.

Speaking about his friend, he said: ''Chad deeply valued his privacy, and I wasn't privy to the details of his illness. After his family released their statement, I realised that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him. Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering. He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was. He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days. What an incredible mark he's left for us.''

The filmmaker said he felt ''broken'' by Chadwick's death but described him as an ''ancestor'', who will ''watch over'' all of us.

Chadwick was also remembered by Keke Palmer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (30.08.20) night, whilst fans of the late actor have called for a statue to be erected in his honour in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.