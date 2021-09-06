Halsey is embracing her inner goddess as she lives out a fantasy set in ancient Rome in the video for her new album track, 'I am not a woman, I'm a god'. Taken from Halsey's recently released fourth full length record, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power', her new song, and video, celebrate Halsey's womanhood and her pregnancy whole heartedly.
Having experienced huge disparity and sometimes outrageous responses to her recent pregnancy, including outdated and outlandish suggestions from her record company, Halsey has not been deterred and has delivered an empowering album that is true to her. Having given birth in July Halsey has opened up about her history of miscarriages and the open hostility she has encountered in the music industry.
Halsey's new record shows her strength of character throughout the entire 13 tracks as she delivers what is arguably her best collection of songs ever. Tweeting about the new album Halsey said "To be on my fourth album and have the freedom to take risks (that pay off) is a rare thing and it is all I have ever wanted. Everytime I release an album I am aware that it all could have ended after badlands, if I even made it that far at all. What a wonderful blessing."
After the phenomenal success she has seen within one week of 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' being released Halsey also added - "Thank you for a great first week. For loving this album. For taking a chance on a record without hearing any music first. That takes a lot of trust in what I make for you, and it means the world. I am very proud of the art here. It’s more important than anything."
