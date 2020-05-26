Halsey fractured her ankle whilst loading the dishwasher.

The 'You Should Be Sad' hitmaker recently posted a picture of her ankle in a brace, and has now explained she sustained the ''pretty embarrassing'' injury after tripping over the door to her dishwasher.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, she said: ''I was loading the dishwasher, and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher, and the kitchen floor was wet, and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2000 live shows where I'm jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle in the kitchen at my house. [...] It's pretty embarrassing! Pretty embarrassing.''

Halsey had posted the picture on her Instagram Story on May 19, which showed her ankle in a brace to keep it from moving out of place.

At the time, she told her fans she had done a ''stupid idiot thing'', but did not elaborate on her injury.

On Monday (25.05.20), the 25-year-old singer then told her fans she had removed the brace because it was ''itchy'', but needed to put it back on to help her injury heal.

Giving fans an update on her day, she wrote: ''I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can't stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I've been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life. That's all, thank you. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Nightmare' singer has been spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and recently referred to the crisis as a ''whirlwind'', because of how quickly she went from spending each night with ''tens of thousands of people'' while on tour, to suddenly being ''all alone''.

She said: ''The day that I got home [from Europe] is when we all started staying inside. It was a little bit of a whirlwind at first because I went from traveling and being in a new country every day, a new city.

''I was with tens of thousands of people every night to all of a sudden [being] in my house, all alone without all of the chaos and noise. Mostly, I've just been spending time with my dog and doing a lot of cooking.''