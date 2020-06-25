Halsey is set to release a poetry book.

The 25-year-old singer has announced she will drop a collection of poems in a book titled 'I Would Leave Me If I Could' in September this year, and has said she's ''excited'' to release her work into the world.

In a tweet, Halsey wrote: ''I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarise how excited I am about this. ''I Would Leave Me If I Could.'', my first collection of poetry, is available for pre-order now. http://iwouldleavemeificould.com (sic)''

According to a summary of the book on the website for bookstore Barnes & Noble, the collection includes work that explores ''doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness''.

The summary reads: ''In this debut collection, Halsey bares her soul. Bringing the same artistry found in her lyrics, Halsey's poems delve into the highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness. More hand grenades than confessions, these autobiographical poems explore and dismantle conventional notions of what it means to be a feminist in search of power.''

Meanwhile, the 'Without Me' singer recently set up a new Black Creators Fund initiative to help shine a light on emerging Black talent and ''amplify their art, voice, and perspective'', and said the response so far has been ''mind blowing''.

She wrote on social media: ''I am launching this to give funds, resources, and a platform to black creators. Looking for black creators who want to enrich the world with their work. #BLACKCREATORSFUND

''No donating necessary! I am funding the initiative myself. Just looking for great black creators so sharing their work would be a great way to be involved! #BLACKCREATORSFUND (sic)

''I'll be announcing the first recipients on June 18th, so please keep the tags flowing through the week! #BLACKCREATORSFUND (sic)''

And later added: ''my team and i have been going through the tag all day and will continue to everyday throughout the week. this is the most mind blowing flow of creativity I have ever seen. magic can't wait to virtually meet some of you!!!! #BLACKCREATORSFUND (sic)''