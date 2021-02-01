Halsey has teased a new lip colour that her cosmetics line may drop.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker - who is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin - took to her Instagram Story to show off the sample of the nude shade for about-face in a filtered clip on the app.

She captioned the post: "wearing an @aboutfacebeauty lip sample I just got. SHEESH (sic)", along with the Don't Tell Anyone emoji.

The 26-year-old pop star - who does her own glam mostly and loves cosplay - launched her debut make-up line, about-face, in January.

In an interview promoting the range, she shared how she's always tried to make herself "look different", but through creating her own brand of make-up, she has learned to embrace her natural beauty.

She said: "I think so much of make-up these days is about changing what you look like, or correcting things.

“Look, I love make-up as an art as much as the next person. I admire the tremendous amount of skill that it takes to do colour correction, but as someone who has spent a really long time trying to look different than I do, it was really relieving for me to be able to look at myself and go, hey, that's your face. There's nothing you can do about it. So you better love it, because that's the one you got.”

For her own line, Halsey was inspired by the "MySpace scene" era of the early 2000s and the "dirty" grunge looks of the 1990s.

She added: “I feel like I never really see make-up anymore that's about being f***** up and dirty and grungy and just wrong, and so much make-up used to be about that.

“I'm just paying homage to the style of make-up and the make-up influences that I've always loved: very '90s-heavy, very MySpace scene queen, very emo revival.”