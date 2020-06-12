According to Halsey, launching her Black Creators Fund has been a ''mind-blowing'' experience.
The 25-year-old music star recently created the initiative with the intention of developing a platform for black creators to ''amplify their art, voice, and perspective'', and she's already relishing the experience.
Halsey shared via Twitter: ''I am launching this to give funds, resources, and a platform to black creators. Looking for black creators who want to enrich the world with their work. #BLACKCREATORSFUND
''No donating necessary! I am funding the initiative myself. Just looking for great black creators so sharing their work would be a great way to be involved! #BLACKCREATORSFUND (sic)''
The singer subsequently explained how her followers can support the initiative.
She said: ''I'll be announcing the first recipients on June 18th, so please keep the tags flowing through the week! #BLACKCREATORSFUND (sic)''
Halsey later admitted to being impressed by the ''mind-blowing flow of creativity'' she'd witnessed.
She explained: ''my team and i have been going through the tag all day and will continue to everyday throughout the week. this is the most mind blowing flow of creativity I have ever seen. magic can't wait to virtually meet some of you!!!! #BLACKCREATORSFUND (sic)''
Meanwhile, Halsey recently hit back at critics who accused her of not ''claiming her black side''.
The singer - who is biracial - chose to explain the language she uses when talking about the Black Lives Matter movement.
She wrote on Twitter: ''im white passing. it's not my place to say 'we.' it's my place to help. i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color.
'''I've always been proud of who I am but it'd be an absolute disservice to say 'we' when I'm not susceptible to the same violence. (sic)''
