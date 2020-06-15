Halsey has leaked the ''full OG'' version of 'Manic' bonus track 'wipe your tears' to mark Pride.

The 25-year-old singer - who won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist in 2018 - decided to share the second take of the track, which features on the Japanese edition of the LP, and also teased that there is a third version.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker admitted she'll probably ''get in trouble'' with her record label for posting the recording online.

She tweeted: ''prolly gon get in trouble for this but, happy pride ! here's the full OG version of wipe your tears. my favorite wlw song of mine that ended up on a special release of Manic

if it gets taken down it ain't my fault (sic)''

When one of her followers replied to her that the leaked version is ''superior'' to the final cut, Halsey responded: ''There's actually 3 versions of this song in existence hahaha. You guys have 2 of them now. (sic)''

And when another fan demanded she leak the third one, she wrote back: ''Omg pls I jussssst leaked the 2nd lemme breathe y'all ravenous. I can't I'll get in too much trouble cause it has a feature hahah (sic)''

Halsey then added: ''Y'all gonna get me in trouble now shush. If I ever leaked a demo version of a song, I don't leak it bc I did. No I didn't (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Be Kind' singer recently revealed she wants to make an entire album in the style of 'Experiment On Me'.

Halsey collaborated with Bring Me The Horizon on the track and she'd love to create a whole bunch of songs in the heavier style and asked her fans whether she should form a side project for it.

She wrote on her Instagram account: ''I would love to do a whole album in the vein of nightmare and EOM. Should I start a side project or just say f**k it? (sic)''

'Experiment On Me' features on the 'Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn' soundtrack and the singer has previously admitted to loving the song.

She wrote on Twitter in January: ''Experiment on Me!!!! For the birds of prey soundtrack. Hands down craziest song I've ever recorded. By a landslide. And rightfully so for Harley!!!!! (sic)''