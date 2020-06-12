Halsey has launched the Black Creators Funding Initiative to help people of colour ''achieve [their] goals''.

The 'You Should Be Sad' hitmaker took to social media on Thursday (11.06.20) to announce the launch of the new initiative - also called #BLACKCREATORSFUND - which she says will help create a platform for Black creators to ''amplify their art, voice, and perspective''.

An announcement posted by Halsey read: ''We are launching a fund to help Black creators and amplify their art, voice and perspective. This ongoing initiative will be entirely funded by the Halsey team. If you're an artist, poet, graphic designer, writer, film maker, music producer, journalist, make up artist or creator of any kind, we want to see your work and want to help achieve your goals.

''In addition to funds, the artists will be promoted on my socials to help launch their platforms and we will help provide resources, information and points of contact for as many people as we can. We will be announcing the first gifting recipients on June 18. We hope to continue this initiative throughout the years to come. #BLACKCREATORSFUND (sic)''

Alongside the post, the 24-year-old singer wrote: ''I am launching this to give funds, resources, and a platform to black creators. Looking for black creators who want to enrich the world with their work. #BLACKCREATORSFUND (sic)''

Halsey has been using her platform to speak in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks, and has been spotted at protests, where she has been pictured helping those who have been injured.

Meanwhile, the 'Without Me' singer recently hit back at criticism for not ''claiming her black side'', after she was subjected to backlash over the language she uses when talking about Black Lives Matter, despite being biracial.

A Twitter user wrote in a now-deleted post: ''Notice how @Halsey never claims her black side, but she 'supports.' Stop being ignorant. She's never claimed her Black side. This is why I will NEVER support her. On her post she says 'let black ppl speak,' not 'let our ppl speak.' Nah, f**k her (sic)''

In response, Halsey explained she feels she's ''white passing'' and though she is ''in pain'', she doesn't think it's her ''place'' to use the word 'we'.

She wrote: ''im white passing. it's not my place to say 'we.' it's my place to help. i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color.

'''I've always been proud of who I am but it'd be an absolute disservice to say 'we' when I'm not susceptible to the same violence. (sic)''