Halsey has admitted it "breaks [her] heart" having no idea when she'll tour again.

The 'Nightmare' hitmaker was forced to axe her 'Manic World Tour' last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has admitted it has made her question whether she is "losing really important years" of her life.

Speaking to Byrdie.com, the 26-year-old singer said: “It breaks my heart not knowing when I'll get to do the thing that I love again. It makes me wonder, am I losing really important years?

“But also, if that is true and I ended up only getting to have a couple, I would take having a couple over having none any day.”

Halsey - who is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin - also admitted she "completely spiralled" being in quarantine and going from having a busy schedule to being home alone with nothing to do.

That was before the ‘Be Kind’ singer launched her own beauty brand, About-Face.

She said: “I completely spiralled. I went from waking up and someone text[ing] me a schedule of everything I'm doing that day, every single day, to being home and being like, ‘Am I gonna re-watch 'Euphoria' for the fifth time?’”

In a statement announcing the cancellation of her tour in support of her 2020 album 'Manic', Halsey - who had managed to play some concerts before the pandemic saw venues shut down - wrote at the time: “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately. (sic)"