Halsey is studying law.

The 25-year-old pop star has revealed she is working towards taking her bar exam after a fan spotted she had a copy of Erwin Chemerinsky's tome on constitutional law studies on display in one of her recent Instagram snaps.

In the caption, she had hinted: ''Law is fun but hard.''

Giving fans an update on her day, Halsey - who recently fractured her ankle whilst loading the dishwasher - wrote in the full post: ''I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can't stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I've been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life. That's all, thank you. (sic)''

And when one of her followers asked about the book, the 'Nightmare' singer replied: ''I'm studying to take the bar exam!''

Halsey - who dropped out of college when she was 19 - follows in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian West, who has also been studying to take her ''baby bar'' exam and has already been making waves in prison reform.

The 39-year-old reality star has helped a number of inmates, and even encouraged US President Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson.

Meanwhile, Halsey studying law comes after she announced she is stepping back from touring ''for a very long time''.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, The 'you should be sad' singer dealt a blow to her fans as she admitted that her recent jaunt around the world in support of her latest LP, 'Manic', could be her last shows for the foreseeable future.

Sharing snaps from her recent gigs, Halsey wrote on Instagram: ''I think 2020 will mark the end of me touring for a very long time.

''Thank you for making the memories so special. I am cherishing every single night.''

The extensive run was due to wrap at Seattle's White River Ampitheatre in Washington on June 2.