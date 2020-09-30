Halsey has released a deluxe edition of her album 'Manic' to mark her birthday.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker turned 26 on Tuesday (29.09.20) and marked the occasion by releasing the expanded LP, which features the new songs 'wipe your tears' and 'I'm Not Mad' and some stripped-back renditions of some of the album's tracks.

What's more, the pop star also released a music video for '929', which features footage of Halsey as a child.

She captioned a teaser clip of the promo on Twitter: ''honoring the tradition of presents for you on my birthday. here's a special music video for ''929'' you guys have made me who I am today (sic)''

Last month, Halsey released her first-ever live album, 'Badlands: Live From Webster Hall'.

The 'Experiment On Me' hitmaker celebrated the fifth anniversary of her much-adored 2015 debut album, 'Badlands', by releasing the record of her 2019 performance from New York's legendary Webster Hall.

Halsey announced on her social media pages: ''Secret is out! After 5 years, we're going back to the Badlands. This Friday, August 28th, I am excited to share my very first ever live album: ''Badlands (Live From Webster Hall)'' (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Be Kind' singer is set to make her acting debut in the young adult TV series 'The Player's Table'.

The upcoming adaptation of author Jessica Goodman's bestselling murder mystery novel, 'They Wish They Were Us', will see the pop star take on a leading role and star alongside 'Euphoria' actress Sydney Sweeney.

The latter has already appeared on screen with Halsey in her music video for 'Graveyard'.

The series will focus on Sydney's character, prep student Jill Newman, who tries to uncover the truth behind her best friend Shaila's death three years ago and believes her boyfriend, Graham Calloway, had something to do with it.

Halsey will play Rachel Calloway, an ex-member of The Players secret society, who are certain her brother didn't kill Shaila.

Jill and Rachel are determined to found out exactly what happened on the night of the murder and if The Players society played a part.

As well as nabbing a leading role, Halsey will also be co-producing the series and she gushed that she's ''the luckiest girl in the world'' to get to make her small screen debut alongside her ''favourite'' person, Sydney.