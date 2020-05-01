Halsey and Marshmello have released new track 'Be Kind'.

The 'Graveyard' singer and the anonymous DJ teased their collaboration with a visual of a flower on their social media profiles this week, and now they've dropped the uplifting electronic pop track.

When asked by a fan on Twitter to describe the vibe of the song, Halsey wrote: ''cute optimistic heartfelt dance summery 80s. me and mello thought u guys could use the vibes right now! (sic)''

The collaboration follows Halsey's latest LP, 'Manic' and her recent remix of 'you should be sad' with Tiesto and Mike Mago.

As for Marshmello, his recent collaborations include 'Tongue Tide' with Yungblud - Halsey's ex-boyfriend - and blackbear and 'Been Thru This Before' with Southside featuring Giggs and Saint Jhn.

Halsey recently compared herself to ''music vegemite'', but she has admitted she was blown away with the response to 'Be Kind'.

She tweeted: ''I'm so happy you guys like #BeKindxx (sic)''

The 'Without Me' hitmaker had said she feels like her music is loved and hated in equal measures just like the salty savoury food paste.

After conversing with her fans on Twitter, she wrote: ''today I realized I'm like music vegemite. when people love me they realllllly love me. but when they hate me, it's deeply ingrained in their soul. and nobody can decide which majority is bigger but somehow it keeps selling so nobody knows what to do. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the pop star recently announced she is stepping back from touring ''for a very long time''.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, The 'you should be sad' singer dealt a blow to her fans as she admitted that her recent jaunt around the world in support of her latest LP, 'Manic', could be her last shows for the foreseeable future.

Sharing snaps from her recent gigs, Halsey wrote on Instagram: ''I think 2020 will mark the end of me touring for a very long time.

''Thank you for making the memories so special. I am cherishing every single night.''

The extensive run was due to wrap at Seattle's White River Ampitheatre in Washington on June 2.