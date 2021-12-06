Halle Berry has revealed she would love to return to her role as Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The 55-year-old actress - who played the mystic arts Mutant in the 'X-Men' movies of the franchise - has claimed she would "love" to have another go at playing such a "beloved" character.
She told Vanity Fair: "I would absolutely return to it, it’s a beloved character, I loved playing Storm, and people love Storm. So, I would absolutely, you know, if we could find a version that would make sense, or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure."
The Academy Award-winner previously mentioned that she would be up for doing a solo movie as her superhero alter ego, but insisted it has to happen before she turns 65.
She said: "In a heartbeat. In a heartbeat I would do a Storm movie. I love that character through and through. So if that ever became an opportunity for me if it's before I'm 65-years old I would absolutely do that. I think they should do it. If the fans want that the fans need to speak up and I'm sure it would be a possibility. If Fox felt like they could make money off of a Storm movie I'm sure they would do it."
Halle's comments on her Marvel character come just days after it was announced that she had inked a multi-picture deal with Netflix, following the success of her directorial debut 'Bruised.'
In a statement, she said: "The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."
