Halle Berry wants to act as her own lawyer in her divorce case.

The 'Catwoman' star has filed papers to confirm she would like to represent herself as she heads to court to divorce her ex Olivier Martinez.

Halle previously had Marina Zakiyan Beck representing her, but the change was approved by Marina on July 30, 2020 and on August 11, Halle herself signed off on the change. Olivier is to be represented by Laura Wasser.

Meanwhile, Halle previously confessed she loves being single.

The 53-year-old actress - who has 12-year-old Nahla with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and six-year-old Maceo with ex-husband Olivier - said: ''I've learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo's dad I've been pretty alone by myself going on three years now. Decidedly so, for sure. I have decided to take time. I'm very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I'm going to slow my roll, I'm going to take a minute and I'm going to spend time with me. And it's been so great that I think I might stay like this!''

Halle - who was also previously married to Eric Benét and David Justice - never expected to be single for so long but she thinks it is for the best.

She added: ''I knew I was going to take at least a year, one full year. One year led to two years and two years is now leading to three years. But I'm fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what's right for me because I've taken this time to think about what's important to me. I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don't feel the need to rush or accept something that's not totally right for me. Not that anything's wrong with the people I've been with but I'm going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I'm doing it.''