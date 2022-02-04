Former Catwoman Halle Berry thinks that Zoe Kravitz will be great as the character in 'The Batman'.
Halle Berry has backed Zoe Kravitz to succeed as Catwoman.
The 55-year-old star played the role in the much-derided 2004 film 'Catwoman' but is looking forward to seeing Zoe portray the thief in Matt Reeves' movie 'The Batman'.
Asked if she had any advice for Zoe, Halle told PopCulture: "Just be courageous and bring her own interpretation to the role.
"I think she's going to be an amazing Catwoman. And I can't wait to see what her interpretation of that is."
Halle's 'Catwoman' movie proved to be a critical and commercial failure but the Oscar-winning actress would be happy to dip her toe into the superhero genre again – after she also portrayed Storm in the 'X-Men' movies.
She told ComicBook.com: "I would revisit any of them, actually. I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them."
Halle stars in Roland Emmerich's new disaster movie 'Moonfall' and praised the filmmaker for changing her alter ego's gender as her former astronaut Jocinda Fowler had been intended as a male character.
The 'Monster's Ball' star said: "I really attribute it to Roland for having, you know, the open mind and the forethought to realise that something was possible."
Halle added that the changes made to the character would have been unlikely to happen in the past.
She said: "You know, like 20 years ago, I couldn't... Or 10 years ago even, I couldn't imagine them casting a black woman as the head of NASA. You know, a black man, okay. But a black woman? No. So, I attribute that to Roland."
