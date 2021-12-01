Halle Berry has signed a multi-picture contract with Netflix following the success of 'Bruised'.
The Academy Award-winning actress, 55, directed and starred in sports drama 'Bruised' for the streaming giant, which went on to top the global charts, and she could be set for even more success after putting pen to paper on a new contract.
In a statement, she said: "My directorial debut, ‘Bruised,’ was a labour of love and I knew that Scott [Stuber] and Ted [Sarandos] [CEOs of Netflix] would treat it with great care.
"The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."
Her enthusiasm was met by Netflix film head Scott Stuber, who added that the streaming giant is "thrilled" to guide the 'Catwoman' star through the next stage of her career.
He said: "There are few people with a career like Halle Berry.
"She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director.
"We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in 'Bruised' and look forward to telling more stories together."
It comes after 'Bruised' was watched for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release and topped the Netflix charts in 71 countries.
While future projects within the new contract are yet to be announced, Berry will next be seen in two Netflix originals, sci-fi project 'The Mothership', from writer-director Matt Charman, which she will both executive produce and star in before going on to appear in 'Our Man From Jersey' opposite Mark Wahlberg. Neither are thought to be part of her new deal.
