Halle Berry has withdrawn from portraying a transgender character in a film and said sorry for considering the part, after she faced an online backlash.
Halle Berry has pulled out of a transgender role after she faced an online backlash.
The 53-year-old star has said sorry for considering a trans character part, and admitted she now believes ''the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories''.
A statement posted on her Twitter account read: ''Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I'd like to apologize for those remarks.
''As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.
''I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake.
''I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera. (sic)''
Last week, Halle revealed she was in line to portray a trans character in a film.
She said: ''[It's] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she's a woman that transitioned into a man. She's a character in a project I love that I might be doing.''
But the star, who said she wanted to take a ''deep dive'' into ''that world'', faced criticism after she misgendered the character on numerous occasions.
She said: ''Who this woman was is so interesting to me, and that will probably be my next project.''
Following Halle's withdrawal from the role, LGBTQ rights organisation GLAAD wrote on Twitter: ''We are pleased that @halleberry listened to the concerns of transgender people and learned from them. Other powerful people should do the same. A good place to start is by watching @Disclosure_Doc to learn about trans representation in media. (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
Frankie is a troubled African American go-go dancer in the 70s who begins a mental...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
After this unusually well-made thriller builds suspense to almost unbearable levels, the filmmakers nearly throw...
Jordan Turner is a 911 emergency call operator whose life is turned upside down when...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...