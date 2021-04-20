Halle Berry has been teaching her 13-year-old daughter Nahla about beauty by making homemade skincare products.
Halle Berry has been making homemade skincare products with her daughter.
The 54-year-old actress has been educating 13-year-old Nahla about "real beauty" and teaching her to have the "confidence to put your real self forward".
And the mother-daughter duo even got stuck into making their own natural concoctions in quarantine.
Halle - who also has a seven-year-old son called Maceo - told People: "I'm giving myself more pedicures and facials and concocting things. If I'm doing a deep cleanse on my skin, [I'll apply] a homemade mask made of yogurt, honey and lemon for vitamin C. I'm really having fun.
"It's really been fun doing it with my daughter. She just turned 13, so she's learning about all these products. But, I love teaching her about what I consider real beauty, which is taking care of your natural skin. It's not about covering your natural face with goo gobs of make-up. It's not about hiding who you are, but really learning how to have the confidence to put your real self forward."
The 'Catwoman' star admitted she doesn't give too much thought to her physical appearance and would much rather people focus on her talent as an actress.
She explained: "I probably don't think about it as much as maybe others do, actually. I focus on so many other things in my life. So many other aspects of who I am get way more focus than what my physical self looks like. So it's not something I focus on.
"I love when someone says, 'You're a great mother,' or, 'You're a talented actress.' Those are the things that I appreciate more, because those are things I work very hard at every day. Physical beauty, I don't have much to do with that. We come here the way we all come here, and it's so subjective. What one thinks is beautiful, one does not. I, personally, don't spend that much time on that part of who I am."
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
Frankie is a troubled African American go-go dancer in the 70s who begins a mental...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
After this unusually well-made thriller builds suspense to almost unbearable levels, the filmmakers nearly throw...
Jordan Turner is a 911 emergency call operator whose life is turned upside down when...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...