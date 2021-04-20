Halle Berry has been making homemade skincare products with her daughter.

The 54-year-old actress has been educating 13-year-old Nahla about "real beauty" and teaching her to have the "confidence to put your real self forward".

And the mother-daughter duo even got stuck into making their own natural concoctions in quarantine.

Halle - who also has a seven-year-old son called Maceo - told People: "I'm giving myself more pedicures and facials and concocting things. If I'm doing a deep cleanse on my skin, [I'll apply] a homemade mask made of yogurt, honey and lemon for vitamin C. I'm really having fun.

"It's really been fun doing it with my daughter. She just turned 13, so she's learning about all these products. But, I love teaching her about what I consider real beauty, which is taking care of your natural skin. It's not about covering your natural face with goo gobs of make-up. It's not about hiding who you are, but really learning how to have the confidence to put your real self forward."

The 'Catwoman' star admitted she doesn't give too much thought to her physical appearance and would much rather people focus on her talent as an actress.

She explained: "I probably don't think about it as much as maybe others do, actually. I focus on so many other things in my life. So many other aspects of who I am get way more focus than what my physical self looks like. So it's not something I focus on.

"I love when someone says, 'You're a great mother,' or, 'You're a talented actress.' Those are the things that I appreciate more, because those are things I work very hard at every day. Physical beauty, I don't have much to do with that. We come here the way we all come here, and it's so subjective. What one thinks is beautiful, one does not. I, personally, don't spend that much time on that part of who I am."