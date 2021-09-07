'Bruised' filmmaker and actress Halle Berry was "scared s***less" as she stepped behind the camera for the first time as director.
The 55-year-old actress is at the helm of the upcoming Netflix movie - in which she also stars as mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jackie Jackie Justice, who is chasing one last comeback - and she was nervous stepping behind the camera for the first time.
She told the Daily express newspaper: "As an actor I always show up and do my part, and I can only do what I can do.
"Being the director, I have a part in the totality of every department. I get to have a voice. That was different, and I really loved that...
"[I was scared s***less]. Any director will tell you that they're scared, going in. Fear and worry are healthy - it means you want to do your best."
Berry - who previously suffered two broken ribs during filming - wasn't actually initially set to either act in or direct the movie.
Blake Lively originally got offered the role, but dropped out six months later and Berry told producers: "I can't let it go.
"I've been thinking of how I can reimagine it for someone like me, a black woman in middle age - not starting life - who's looking for a last chance."
Studio bosses agreed, but there was another big decision to be made as she helped them in a fruitless search for directors - with none sharing her vision.
Again, she told producers: "This is going to sound really crazy, because it's crazy for me to even think it, but I think I should direct this."
They agreed, and while she wants to direct again, Berry is glad she's finally seeing roles available for older actresses.
The 'X-Men' star added: "It used to be when you were 40 your career was done. Or you had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandma.
"I couldn't think that I'd be playing an MMA fighter at 55 years old, yet I did, so it's got to be changing. I'm proof of that."
