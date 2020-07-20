According to Haley Joel Osment, he grew a beard because he wanted ''to try to hide in public''.
Haley Joel Osment grew a beard to try to ''hide in public''.
The 32-year-old actor shot to international stardom as a child after appearing in 'Forrest Gump' and 'The Sixth Sense', and he admits that growing a beard may have been a belated rebellion against his angelic public image.
He confessed: ''[I grew a beard] to try to hide in public. That didn't really work at all.''
Despite this, the actor rubbished the notion that all child stars are destined for disaster.
He shared: ''I think the percentage of people having a positive experience working as children is much higher than most people imagine.''
The movie star can still vividly remember being appreciative of his success, even as a child.
Osment - whose ultimate ambition is to move into writing and directing - told the Guardian newspaper: ''Being an actor, you can never count on things being smash successes all the time. I remember having that feeling with 'The Sixth Sense' - like, 'It's not always gonna be like that.'''
In 2006, Osment moved to New York to study experimental theatre at university, and he's confessed to making some poor career choices over the years.
He reflected: ''I did work that practically nobody saw for a long time, which was not a great career move - but, ultimately, was important for me to figure out whether this was what I truly wanted to do for the rest of my life.''
Haley's ambitions have evolved over time, but he's still happy to talk about his early success in the movie business.
He said: ''I'm lucky to have a positive relationship with those periods that can sometimes be difficult for other people.''
Reflecting on his initial successes, he added: ''I feel like I'm always building on it.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
The 1970s see a North Carolina town come under the mysterious and dark shadow of...
Wallace Bryton (Justin Long) has a job that most could only dream of. He spends...
Like a similar creature that patrols a certain Yellow Brick Road, Tim McCanlies' Secondhand Lions...
The very idea behind Pay It Forward -- that when someone does an enormous good...