Haley Bennett has joined the cast of 'Till' alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Danielle Deadwyler.
Haley Bennett is to star in 'Till'.
The 33-year-old actress has been cast alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Danielle Deadwyler, Frankie Faison and Jalyn Hall in the new flick, which is currently shooting in Atlanta.
The picture is being written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu.
The movie tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, whose pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Till – who was the victim of a racist murder in Mississippi in 1955 – became a galvanising moment that helped lead to the creation of the civil rights movement.
Mamie's decision to have an open casket at Emmett's funeral, and to have a magazine publish photos from the funeral, was driven by her motivation to ensure people everywhere knew what had happened to her son.
The film is based in part on the original research conducted by Keith Beauchamp for his 2005 documentary 'The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till'.
Whoopi will play Emmett's grandmother Alma Carthan in the upcoming movie and is producing with Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Thomas K. Levine, Michael JP Reilly and Frederick Zollo.
She said: "We have waited a very long time to bring this historically necessary important film to people. And as we watch the repression of American History when it comes to people of colour it makes it even that more important. I couldn’t be with better people: Fred, Barbara, Chinonye, Keith, Michael and Danielle."
Whoopi recently reflected on her career and admits that she is proud of the fact that she is "still here".
Asked about her proudest career achievement, the 'Sister Act' star said: "That I’m still here. I didn’t fade away. I didn’t disappear. I’m still here and still here doing me."
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
Exposing some of the sickest songs of the iconic rock band's career.
Where does Billie place among the Bond theme greats?
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
She’s set to become the youngest to ever headline Glastonbury.
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Warren Beatty writes, directs and stars in the new movie Rules Don't Apply. Marla Mabrey...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
Henry wakes up in a modern operating theatre unable to speak and with no memory...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...
Robert McCall has a modest job at a hardware store in Boston where he longs...
Director Dante knows a thing or two about making teen thrillers, and this film gets...