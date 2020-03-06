We can't help but love the feisty femininity of the Haim sisters who prove they don't care to look perfect for anyone in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video for their new song 'The Steps'. They will release their third album 'Women in Music Pt. III', with 'The Steps' being the fourth single from the record after 'Summer Girl', 'Now I'm in It' and 'Hallelujah'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
