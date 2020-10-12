There's always a subtle undercurrent of comedy in videos from Haim, and 'Man From The Magazine', it turns out, is no different in that respect. We see sister Danielle Haim serving a string of men at a deli, seemingly listening to them while also singing over them soliloquy-style and looking more than a little irritated by their presence. The video was directed by their frequent collaborator (and award-winning filmmaker) Paul Thomas Anderson.
The song is a Joni Mitchell-inspired tune all about the sexism women like the Haim sisters experience on a regular basis. It's the shortest track from their third album 'Women in Music Pt. III' - released earlier this year via Columbia and Polydor - but it's certainly one of the more poignant.
The album - which also features singles 'Summer Girl' and 'Now I'm in It' among others - topped the UK charts at number one upon its release in the Summer. It was co-produced by Danielle with her partner Ariel Rechtshaid and Rostam Batmanglij, and plagued by a number of difficult circumstances including Ariel's diagnosis of cancer and Este Haim's struggle with type 1 diabetes. Certainly, Haim remain unafraid to approach music with a depressing edge - enforced positivity is clearly not for them, but that doesn't mean their album doesn't include a few rays of light.
