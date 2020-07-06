Artist:
Song title: Don't Wanna
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

The Haim sisters find themselves race-walking in the video for their latest single 'Don't Wanna', taken from their recently released third studio album 'Women in Music Pt. III' which reached number one in the UK charts. It's actually the sixth single from the album so far, following the likes of 'Summer Girl' and 'Now I'm in It'. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Haim - Dont Wanna Video

Haim - The Steps Video

HAIM - Summer Girl Video

HAIM - Night So Long (Live...

Haim - Want You Back Video

M83 - Holes In The Sky...

Bastille - Bite Down [Bastille VS....

HAIM feat. A$AP Ferg - My...

HAIM - The Wire (Live on...

HAIM - The Wire