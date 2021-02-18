Haim have confirmed Taylor Swift features on their upcoming remix of 'Gasoline'.

After eagle-eyed Swifties spotted the collaboration was registered with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), the trio - comprising sisters Danielle, Este and Alana Haim - have shared a snippet of the new version featuring some backing vocals by the 'cardigan' hitmaker on TikTok.

The siblings posted a clip of them driving in a car with the song blasting on the stereo and captioned it: "Uh oh."

The pop group had directed fans to TikTok with a tweet which read:" tik tok tik tok tik tok (sic)"

Haim had already posted a black and white snap of them standing in front of petrol pump number 13 at a gasoline station wearing matching wigs, and the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker previously revealed it's her favourite number.

Haim recently teamed up with the 31-year-old Grammy-winner on the track 'No Body, No Crime' on her album 'evermore'.

'Gasoline' is from Haim's acclaimed third studio album, 'Women In Music Pt III’.

It's not known when the remix will be released, though it's widely speculated to be arriving on Friday (19.02.21).

The collaboration comes after Taylor announced that her re-recording of 'Fearless' is complete and will come with six new songs.

She wrote on social media last week: "I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' is done and will be with you soon.

"It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)' will be out tonight."

The album is available for pre-order, and a hidden message in an accompanying note suggested it could drop in April.

In a lengthy statement, she added: "Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work.

"For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album. Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don't want too many breakup songs, don't want too many down tempo songs, can't fit that many songs on a physical CD)."