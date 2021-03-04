Haim have teamed up with Paloma Wool to launch a limited batch of 'Women in Music Pt. III' shirts.

The girl group - comprising siblings Danielle, 32, and Este, 34, and Alana Haim, 29 - were "thrilled" to get to team up with Barcelona-based aesthete and artist Paloma Lanna's brand on the collaboration.

The one-off long-sleeve tops feature the song titles from their acclaimed 2020 LP.

Alongside a snap of the trio rocking the black and white tees, they wrote on Instagram: "we are so thrilled to be releasing this little collab with @palomawool today. we’ve been fans of them for so long and it was so fun to work with them on this!! the second they sent us this design, we fell in love. If u look closely, all of the song titles on WIMPIII are swirled around to make this epic pattern. it’s a little sheer too limited quantities so get me fast link in stories (sic)"

Meanwhile, Alana recently confessed she steals her sister's vintage Levi jeans.

The musician confessed she always sneaks into Danielle's wardrobe to swipe her best fashion finds, as she's the "Queen" of finding vintage Levi's.

Speaking in a joint video interview with her sisters, she admitted: "I have to be honest with you, these are Danielle's jeans that I stole and she asked me earlier. She was like, 'Oh, where are those jeans from?' I was like, 'They're yours!' These are vintage Levi's. Danielle is the Queen of finding vintage Levi's. She really is the Queen."

Their older sister, Este, also confessed she takes Danielle's clothes, too.

She added: "There's gonna be a lot of that in this video. Danielle gets the things and we steal the things."

As well as having an eye for finding Levi's, Danielle has an "obsession" with Prada Sport and spends most of her time on the internet trying to track down clothing from the brand.

She explained: "I have an unhealthy obsession with Prada Sport. I'm always on the internet searching, finding."