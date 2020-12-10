Hailee Steinfeld has admitted she feels like she is on a "never-ending journey" with her acne-prone skin.
Hailee Steinfeld’s battle with adult acne has impacted her self-esteem.
The 23-year-old actress-and-singer has opened up about her “never-ending journey” with her skin and how “frustrating” it is when she needs to be on the red carpet and she is having a breakout.
Speaking to ELLE for their 'Beauty Truths' series, Hailee said: “I would definitely be lying if I said it hasn’t affected my self-esteem.
“Sometimes I will be like, I am going to have my make-up done, it won’t even matter it will be covered up.
“And then sometimes I’ve also felt like wearing make-up almost accentuates it more and brings more attention to it.
“Then I feel like I am trying to cover it up and you see it more.
“When it becomes the time to walk the red carpet, it’s frustrating. I’m on what feels like a never-ending journey with my skin.”
The ‘True Grit’ star says that stress is a major factor to causing her breakouts and her skin has improved tenfold since being in quarantine and having the time to “destress”.
She said: “Since quarantine started I’ve actually had time to relax and destress and I do feel like I’ve seen improvement in my skin.
“Just by taking the time to focus on me and eat clean food, drink a lot of water, stay as active as I can as safely as possible.
“The stress management is a real thing.”
The ‘Wrong Direction’ singer also admitted that it doesn’t help seeing “perfect” images on social media that have had blemishes edited out.
She added: "It definitely has been difficult for me scrolling through my phone and seeing all of these images that are perfect.
“Whether they are Facetuned or Photoshopped or not, it feels like everything that we see is quite literally perfect.”
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
True stories of music and the macabre...
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
Japan's Studio Gibli has been responsible for some of the finest animated movies in recent...
From the legendary Academy Award-winning animation house Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, Arrietty, The Tale of...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
Jude gets the surprise of his life when his biological father Les shows up at...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...
George Briggs is a claim jumper who has only ever known a dishonest life. When...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...