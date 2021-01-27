Hailee Steinfeld carries her pet pooch Martini in her handbag.

The ‘True Grit’ star took part in British Vogue’s ‘In The Bag’ series and revealed that she keeps essentials for the teacup Yorkie in her Alexander McQueen purse, even a pee pad just in case she needs to go potty.

She said in the clip: “This is Martini. And she’s pretty much always in my bag.”

The pampered pup with 18,000 followers on Instagram also has her own comb and hair tie inside the bag.

Other items Hailee can’t leave the house without include an eyebrow brush and a massage ball.

She said: “I can’t leave without a little eyebrow brush.”

On the massaging tool, she added: “I’ve got a little massage ball. I actually got this from a dancer I worked with years ago.

“We had this crazy, intense rehearsal and I came in the next day and literally couldn’t move and she said this is a godsend.

“So, I can’t lie, it’s actually pretty amazing."

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old actress-and-singer recently admitted she wants to be "more present and mindful" in her personal life in 2021.

The ‘Dickinson’ star reflected on the way the pandemic has given her pause for thought and a chance to reflect on the balance between her career and home life.

She said: "I think if this year has taught me anything it's, my God, just how grateful I am. My appreciation for the people in my life, the people around me, has grown so much.

"I've had more time - obviously we all have had this time that we've sorta been forced to sit with ourselves to think, maybe overthink, reflect on life for a moment.

"I feel like I've learned what it means to be present and mindful in my personal life. I feel like I've always been that with my work and my life is just always on the go.

"My intention for the New Year is just to be more present and mindful in my personal life and take care of myself properly."